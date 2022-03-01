Papa Roach announce new album Ego Trip, share rowdy single Cut The Line

Papa Roach will release their eleventh studio album, Ego Trip, on April 8, via New Noize Records in partnership with ADA Worldwide.

For those eager for a taste of what's to come, the durable nu-metal quartet have kindly shared a new single, Cut The Line.

It's the latest teaser for the follow-up to 2019's Who Do You Trust?, following on from Stand Up, released in January, and 2021 singles Kill The Noise, Swerve and Dying To Believe. A video for the single will be released on March 4.

In the meantime, here's the audio:

Speaking about the new album, frontman Jacoby Shaddix says, “Now isn’t the time for comfort or conformity, but to be inspired and build something new. Something better, in order to channel something more.”

Talking to Metal Hammer last year, Shaddix said, "I’m in eternal gratitude to our fans for sticking with us through the highs and the lows. We’ve had great successes and great failures, but we’re courageous enough as creators to keep putting ourselves out, put our blood onto the dancefloor and risk it."



The Californian band will kick off a North American tour with a sold-out show at the House Of Blues in Anaheim tonight, March 1: support on the Kill The Noise trek, Papa Roach’s first headlining tour in three years, will be provided by Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Tickets are on-sale for the tour now.