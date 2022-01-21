Listen to Papa Roach’s powerful new protest anthem Stand Up

Papa Roach have set out their hopes for a better, fairer world with the release of stirring new protest anthem Stand Up.

“Stand Up is inspired by the social unrest of marginalised people throughout the world,” says frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “It's about feeling of wanting to give up when you're backed against the wall. For the ones that have been oppressed for so long that a sense of hopelessness is all they have. Stand Up is meant to inspire that whisper, that small voice inside that you are worth standing for. Step into empowerment and shake the world with your voice.”

Written during the same burst of creativity which spawned 2021 singles Kill The Noise, Swerve and Dying To Believe, Stand Up is earmarked for inclusion on the Californian quartet’s forthcoming eleventh album, the follow-up to 2019’s Who Do You Trust?, which is expected to emerge later in 2022 via New Noize Records, in partnership with ADA Worldwide.

Talking to Metal Hammer about the as-yet-untitled album in April 2021, Shaddix expressed his excitement for the next chapter in the Papa Roach story.

“It’s been a really cool process,” he stated. “I pinch myself because I’m going, ‘Alright, we are going to do a ‘greatest hits volume two’, what the fuck?’ I’m in eternal gratitude to our fans for sticking with us through the highs and the lows. We’ve had great successes and great failures, but we’re courageous enough as creators to keep putting ourselves out, put our blood onto the dancefloor and risk it. This is our way to put a pin in it because we’re moving on. We signed a new record deal, so this is a great way to bookend this period of our career. It’s an ending but it’s a new beginning too.”





The band recently unveiled the itinerary for a springtime North American tour, which will launch with a sold-out show at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California on March 1: support on the Kill The Noise trek, Papa Roach’s first headlining tour in three years, will be provided by Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Tickets are on-sale for the tour now.