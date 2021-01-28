Papa Roach and TikTok star Jeris Johnson collab on reloaded version of Last Resort

Hammer out the first few lines of Papa Roach’s Last Resort, and you can be sure to expect a cohort of former-to-present day nu-metal fans to reciprocate the remaining lyrics with overly-enthusiastic vigour. In celebration of the song's 20th anniversary, Papa Roach have teamed up with a fan to breathe new life into the generation-defining anthem through a contemporary reworking titled Last Resort (Reloaded).

The idea grew after Jeris Johnson, who is renowned on TikTok for revamping big hits, was spotted by the band after posting his own version of Last Resort last October. Fast forward a month, and the remixer reveals a behind-the-scenes video of him and Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix working in the studio together.

Johnson explains, 'Last Resort (Reloaded)' is a song surrounded by magic. The original Last Resort is one of the most impactful and loved songs from an entire generation of music (and my childhood). There is an energy to that song that has just made it a living breathing art form at this point."

“After I remixed it and threw it up on TikTok the last thing I expected was that I’d end up in the studio with Papa Roach a couple weeks later. The reaction and reception was so overwhelming that me (a random kid on TikTok) got the attention of a legacy band and the invitation to team up and remake Last Resort for an entirely new generation. I don’t give a fuck what anyone says, that’s magic”.

Shaddix also commented on the remix, revealing in a statement: “It was amazing to hear that Jeris connected with the track the same way people all over the world have.

“That conversation of Last Resort and its impact on all types of people hasn’t stopped for 20 years, and we were stoked to ‘Reload’ it for a new generation to keep that conversation going.”

The track's official video will premiere later on tonight, but for now you can listen to Last Resort (Reloaded) below: