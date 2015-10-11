Pantera's Cowboys From Hell gets piano treatment

Singer/songwriter Sarah Kane has released a video for her unique cover version of Pantera classic Cowboys From Hell.

Kane’s version of the title track from Pantera’s 1990 breakthrough album features just her voice and piano – a vastly different proposition to the original’s raw power.

She previously covered Carnivorous Swarm by Cannibal Corpse and Bleed by Meshuggah.

The video for her take on Cowboys From Hell was directed by Brad Podray.

This month it was announced that two Pantera compilations are in the works. History Of Hostility is due on October 31m with The Complete Studio Albums 1990-2000 following on December 11.

