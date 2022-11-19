Pantera reunion is "great for metal"

Anthrax bassist Frank Bello believes the upcoming Pantera shows will be "great for metal."

The lineup will see Black Label Society mainman and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde on guitar and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante on drums, replacing the late Abbott brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Surviving Pantera members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will complete the lineup.

The reunion has proved controversial, with some fans saying there is no Pantera without the Abbott brothers.

However, Benante's Anthrax bandmate Bello says fans who never got to see Pantera the first time around are in for a treat.

He tells WRIF's Riff TV: "I think it's a great thing. Can you imagine the people that haven't seen this are gonna see these songs live? I think it's great for metal. I think it's great to pay tribute to Dime and Vinnie. I'm looking forward to it. I think when people see it, they're gonna bug out, because they're gonna do it right.

"It's, like, 'Yeah, man, wait 'til you see this.' This music should be celebrated. We're part of this metal thing, this metal family."

Bello is particularly excited for Benante, as the world will get to see more of his talent. He adds: "Having Charlie Benante play those songs, I think it's gonna be great for Charlie. People know Charlie is a great drummer, but the world doesn't know how great he is.

"I want people to put the spotlight on Charlie because I want them to see what I see all the time, how great of a drummer he is. And I'm excited, because I think Charlie's gonna do it the right way. So is Zakk. So I think they have the right band there. Remember — I'm friends with these guys. Rex, Phil, these are family members to me."

Dec 02: Toluca de Lerdo Hell & Heaven Open Air, Mexico

Dec 06: Monterrey Metal Fest, Mexico

Dec 09: Bogotá Knotfest, Columbia

Dec 11: Santiago Knotfest, Chile

Dec 12: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile*

Dec 15: Sao Paulo Vibra, Brazil#

Dec 18: São Paulo Knotfest, Brazil

Jun 2-4: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 2-4: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 22-24: Oslo Tons Of Rock, Norway

* Headline show

# with Judas Priest