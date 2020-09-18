Pain Of Salvation to reissue updated version of The Perfect Element, Pt. I

Pain Of Salvation are to release a special anniversary reissue of The Perfect Element, Pt. I. It’s due out on November 20 via InsideOut and comes with updated artwork and new liner notes.

The band's concept album from 2000 focuses on the forming of the individual, particularly on the events from childhood and adolescence, and it will be available as a limited edition double CD Digipak, digital album (with eight bonus tracks), and gatefold double vinyl with the remixed album as a bonus CD. It’s been remixed by Pontus Lindmark and mastered by Thor Legvold / Sonovo.

Listen to a new anniversary mix of Ashes below.

Meanwhile, Pain Of Salvation's latest studio recording Panther is out now. Check out our review.

Pain of Salvation - The Perfect Element, Pt. I (Anniversary Mix 2020) CD tracklisting:

Main CD:



1. Used (Anniversary Mix 2020) (05:23)

2. In the Flesh (Anniversary Mix 2020) (08:39)

3. Ashes (Anniversary Mix 2020) (04:27)

4. Morning on Earth (Anniversary Mix 2020) (04:35)

5. Idioglossia (Anniversary Mix 2020) (08:30)

6. Her Voices (Anniversary Mix 2020) (07:56)

7. Dedication (Anniversary Mix 2020) (04:02)

8. King of Loss (Anniversary Mix 2020) (09:51)

9. Reconciliation (Anniversary Mix 2020) (04:30)

10. Song for the Innocent (Anniversary Mix 2020) (03:03)

11. Falling (Anniversary Mix 2020) (01:53)

12. The Perfect Element (Anniversary Mix 2020) (10:13)

13. Epilogue (Anniversary Mix 2020) (03:14) * Bonus Track

Bonus CD:

1. Used (Live 2018) (05:54)

2. Ashes (Live 2017) (05:48)

3. Falling (Live 2018) (02:30)

4. The Perfect Element (Live 2018) (10:10)

5. Her Voices (and only that) (01:21)

6. Absolute Kromata (00:31)

7. Ashes [your language here] (04:42)