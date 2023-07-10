Ozzy pulls out of Power Trip Festival: "My body is telling me that I’m just not ready"

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will no longer taking part in the first-ever Power Trip Festival later this year.

The Black Sabbath vocalist was set to join co-headliners AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses and Tool at the three-day event at the Empire Polo Club In Indio, California (the home of Coachella Festival) on October 6-8.

Ozzy announced that he was to retire from touring this February, but agreed to perform a one-off show later this year. However, it appears the recuperation period from surgery on his spine is taking longer than anticipated and the singer feels he cannot perform to the best of his ability.

"As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," he writes in a post on his Instagram page.



"My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward," he continues. "Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.



"The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support.



"I love you all and I will see you soon.



God Bless, Ozzy"

We will bring you news of Ozzy's replacement as soon as it happens.