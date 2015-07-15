Ozzy, Priest, Aerosmith added to Rock Band 4

Classic tracks by Aerosmith and Ozzy Osbourne and recent tunes from Foo Fighters and Judas Priest are among 11 songs added to Rock Band 4, in advance of its October 6 release for PlayStation4 and Xbox One.

Music Systems’ successor to 2012’s Rock Band 3 aims to cover multiple decades, artists, and musical styles and adds new features including Freestyle Guitar Solo gameplay, which allows players to craft their own original guitar solos.

The latest list of song additions doubles the previously-announced setlist that featured songs by Jack White, The Who, Fleetwood Mac and Queens Of The Stone Age, among others.

It now includes Aerosmith’s Toys In The Attic, Ozzy’s Miracle Man, Priest’s Halls Of Valhalla, the Foos’ The Feast And The Famine and more.

Already an award-winner,_ Rock Band 4_ will be instantly compatible with more than 1500 tracks available for download on the Rock Band Music Store, as well as many tracks exported from previous Rock Band titles.

Setlist

Original tracks

Avenged Sevenfold: Hail To the King

Benjamin Booker: Violent Shiver

Elvis Presley: Suspicious Minds

Fleetwood Mac: You Make Loving Fun

Jack White: Lazaretto

The Killers: Somebody Told Me

Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars: Uptown Funk

Queens of the Stone Age: My God Is The Sun

Scandal: The Warrior

Spin Doctors: Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong

The Who: The Seeker

Additional tracks:

Aerosmith: Toys In The Attic

The Cure: Friday I’m In Love

Dream Theater: Metropolis Part 1 – The Miracle And The Sleeper

Foo Fighters: The Feast And The Famine

Judas Priest: Halls Of Valhalla

Live: All Over You

The Outfield: Your Love

Ozzy Osbourne: Miracle Man

Paramore: Still Into You

St Vincent: Birth In Reverse

Van Morrison: Brown Eyed Girl