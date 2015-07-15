Ozzy, Priest, Aerosmith added to Rock Band 4

Classic tracks by Aerosmith and Ozzy Osbourne and recent tunes from Foo Fighters and Judas Priest are among 11 songs added to Rock Band 4, in advance of its October 6 release for PlayStation4 and Xbox One.
Music Systems’ successor to 2012’s Rock Band 3 aims to cover multiple decades, artists, and musical styles and adds new features including Freestyle Guitar Solo gameplay, which allows players to craft their own original guitar solos.
The latest list of song additions doubles the previously-announced setlist that featured songs by Jack White, The Who, Fleetwood Mac and Queens Of The Stone Age, among others.
It now includes Aerosmith’s Toys In The Attic, Ozzy’s Miracle Man, Priest’s Halls Of Valhalla, the Foos’ The Feast And The Famine and more.
Already an award-winner,_ Rock Band 4_ will be instantly compatible with more than 1500 tracks available for download on the Rock Band Music Store, as well as many tracks exported from previous Rock Band titles.
Setlist
Original tracks
Avenged Sevenfold: Hail To the King
Benjamin Booker: Violent Shiver
Elvis Presley: Suspicious Minds
Fleetwood Mac: You Make Loving Fun
Jack White: Lazaretto
The Killers: Somebody Told Me
Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars: Uptown Funk
Queens of the Stone Age: My God Is The Sun
Scandal: The Warrior
Spin Doctors: Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong
The Who: The Seeker
Additional tracks:
Aerosmith: Toys In The Attic
The Cure: Friday I’m In Love
Dream Theater: Metropolis Part 1 – The Miracle And The Sleeper
Foo Fighters: The Feast And The Famine
Judas Priest: Halls Of Valhalla
Live: All Over You
The Outfield: Your Love
Ozzy Osbourne: Miracle Man
Paramore: Still Into You
St Vincent: Birth In Reverse
Van Morrison: Brown Eyed Girl