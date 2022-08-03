Queen's Brian May hails Tony Iommi's "monumental" performance at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony: "So proud of my dear friend"

Queen's Brian May has hailed his dear friend Tony Iommi's "monumental" performance at last week's opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The July 28 performance saw Black Sabbath's guitarist teamed with acclaimed British saxophonist Soweto Kinch for what was described as a 'dream sequence', titled Hear My Voice, based on the title track from 2020 film Trial Of The Chicago Seven, with vocals from Birmingham-born R&B singers Indigo Marshall and Gambimi.

Posting a clip of Iommi's appearance at the ceremony on Instagram, Brian May wrote: "Wow !!! Monumental !!! Finally managed to find a clip from backstage of TONY IOMMI’s brilliant opening piece for the Commonwealth Games - symbolising the pursuit of excellence, the endurance of Rock, and … the spirit of Birmingham !! So proud of my dear friend - I have some idea of the pressure on his shoulders in that moment !!! Magnificent !!!"

Ozzy Osbourne too saluted his friend's performance on social media, writing, "@TonyIommi I was really proud to see you tonight at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in our home town of Birmingham."

. @TonyIommi, I was really proud to see you tonight at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in our home town of Birmingham

Tony Iommi guests on two songs on Ozzy Osbourne's forthcoming Patient Number 9 album, current single Degradation Rules, and No Escape from Now.



The album is set for release on September 9, and also features guest appearances from Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Metallica’s Rob Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses' Duff McKagan and late Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins.