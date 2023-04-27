Ozzy Osbourne names his dream supergroup

The new Metal Hammer magazine, in shops today, is a special edition Tenacious D takeover, with Jack Black and Kyle Gass serving as your Guest Editors and hand-picking the biggest features in this month's issue.

Their first port of call was to get hold of none other than living heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, with the beloved duo making it all the way to Ozzy's house to interview him in person about his life, career and biggest influences.

At one point in the discussion, Jack Black asks the Prince Of Darkness if there are any musicians, alive or dead, that Ozzy would still love to collaborate with. As it happens, Ozzy had a star-studded list of would-be collaborators ready.

“I’d love to do something with John Lennon or Hendrix," he replies. "I’d love to do something with Randy Rhoads again. I’d love Paul McCartney to play on one of my albums. He’s a great bass player.”

Ozzy, Lennon, Hendrix, Rhoads and McCartney?! Now that's one hell of a supergroup. As Black himself notes, however, there's one thing missing...

“That’s a great band. There’s no drummers in that band, though," he notes. "You’d need to get a drummer.”

“Tommy Clufetos is my drummer now and he’s a great drummer," Ozzy responds, giving the nod to the man who has sat behind the kit for Osbourne's band since 2010 (not to mention drumming for Black Sabbath after Bill Ward was removed from the reunion in 2012).

Earlier on in the interview, Ozzy reveals the song that first inspired him to follow a life in music - and it's another tip of the cap to Paul McCartney and the Beatles.

"The song that made me decide what I want to do in my life was She Loves You by The Beatles," he explains. "I had this blue transistor radio – I remember it like it was yesterday – and I went, ‘Fuck... what is this?’ It was so profound! They just fired my imagination. I wanted to be a Beatle. I wanted Paul McCartney to marry my sister! My bedroom wall was covered in fucking Beatles pictures.”

