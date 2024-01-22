An Ozzy Osbourne music school with "55 years of memorabilia" is being worked on in Birmingham, according to Sharon

An exciting new project involving Ozzy Osbourne looks set to be opening in his beloved hometown of Birmingham at some point in the future, according to a new interview with his wife and longtime manager, Sharon. Speaking to Planet Rock earlier this month, Sharon offers an update on Ozzy while explaining his emotional connection to Birmingham, and briefly lifting the lid on something new that will be celebrating the Prince Of Darkness' incredible career in a unique way.

"Ozzy has got nine lives," Sharon jokes. "He’s not going anywhere. If a bomb dropped there would be cockroaches, Keith Richards and Ozzy!"

When asked about the Osbournes' current living situation, Sharon continues: "We’re flip flopping the way we live – we’re going to live permanently in England but we’ll still come back [to Los Angeles] to visit family.

“The older you get the more you want to go back to your roots and that’s Birmingham," she adds. "There’s so much of Ozzy and Black Sabbath there we can’t not go back as a family. We’re working on a music school right now, with all Ozzy’s memorabilia in there – 55 years of memorabilia – and also they’ve got Black Sabbath Bridge, the Bench and Ozzy the Bull!

“It’s just the most amazing thing," she notes, "and it means so much to him you have no idea.”

Despite officially retiring from touring in 2023, Ozzy has since vowed to continue performing in some capacity when fully recovered from his recent health issues. Speaking to Metal Hammer last year, the former Black Sabbath frontman noted: "I’m getting myself fit. I’ve done two albums fairly recently [2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road.”