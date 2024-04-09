Ozzy Osbourne is starting a new internet show about “aliens, drugs, conspiracies and rock ’n’ roll”

Ozzy Osbourne is going to co-host a new internet show called “The Madhouse Chronicles”.

The new series was announced today (April 9) on the Black Sabbath singer’s podcast The Osbournes, co-hosted by his wife/manager Sharon and two of his children, Jack and Kelly.

Osbourne will co-host “The Madhouse Chronicles” with Billy Morrison, the rhythm guitarist for Billy Idol’s solo band.

Morrison is also the ex-bassist of hard rock/heavy metal band The Cult.

Morrison unveiled “The Madhouse Chronicles” on the podcast by saying (as transcribed by Blabbermouth): “Our new show, ‘The Madhouse Chronicles’, is dropping this April.”

Morrison explained that the series will show him and Osbourne “reacting to the wildest internet clips and diving into topics like aliens, drugs, conspiracies and rock ’n’ roll”.

Morrison also promised that the “Madhouse Chronicles” website will offer “the re-release of the iconic Osbournes TV show in 4K”, referencing the reality TV show that starred Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly from 2002 to 2005.

Osbourne and Billy are longtime friends who co-host the Ozzy Speaks show on U.S. radio station Sirius XM.

The Sabbath frontman is also set to show up on Morrison’s upcoming solo album, The Morrison Project, out on April 19.

Other metal stars who’ll make guest appearances on the album include Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor, Ministry lynchpin Al Jourgensen and Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5.

Osbourne has retired from touring due to health problems, which include Parkinson’s disease, and hasn’t performed live since playing an NFL Kickoff game in September 2022.

However, the 75-year-old is hoping to host a pair of farewell concerts in his hometown of Birmingham, according to Sharon.

The businesswoman and TV star told The Mirror in January: “[Ozzy] won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly’.”