Ozzy sings for Billy Morrison

Billy Idol and former Cult guitarist Billy Morrison has streamed his track Gods, featuring guest vocals from Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne.

It’s taken from Morrison’s album God Shaped Hole, which also features Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro. The trio previously worked together in live covers band Camp Freddy.

Morrison recently explained: “I got a text from Ozzy, wondering where I’d disappeared to. I told him I’d decided to record a solo album and the next text back was, ‘I want to sing!’”

God Shaped Hole was released last week. Sabbath headline next year’s Download festival as part of their farewell tour.