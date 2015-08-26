Ozzy, Navarro guest on Billy Morrison album

Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison has recruited Camp Freddy colleagues Ozzy Osbourne and Dave Navarro as guests on his solo album God Shaped Hole.

It’s to be released on October 23 via his own label King Mob Music, after his idea of moving the Camp Freddy covers show into a studio extended beyond its original confines.

Morrison says: “The plan was to record an EP of covers – but as with everything, the plan grew.

“I had a song written with Steve Stevens that I wanted to sing on, so that got thrown into the pot. Then Erik Eldenius threw some ideas at me and we started to record originals as well.

“My two best guitar mates, Dave Navarro and Steve, both appear on the record because they’re awesome. They did it without question – showed up, did their thing and supported me.

“Then I got a text from Ozzy, wondering where I’d disappeared to. I told him I’d decided to record a solo album and the next text back was ‘I want to sing!’”

God Shaped Hole includes five originals and five covers. Morrison explains: “This record comes from a place inside me – thanking and paying respect to bands and songs that truly made me want to play, to perform and to do it my way.”

Tracklist

01. Goodbye Jimmy Dean – Boys Wonder cover 02. Baby Hurricane – Flesh For Lulu cover 03. Cinnamon Gin 04. Alone In A Crowd 05. Housewife – Wasted Youth cover 06. Hold It Down – Senseless Things cover 07. Methadonia 08. You Are In My Vision – Gary Numan cover 09. Ordinary Girl 10. Gods