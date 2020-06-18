Ozzy checks in with health update: “I’m getting better – it’s a slow process”

Ozzy Osbourne says he’s getting better after his 2019 surgery, but admits “it’s a slow process.”

The former Black Sabbath vocalist fell at home last year, aggravating an old injury he sustained during his 2003 ATV accident which in turn led to the to the cancellation of his entire 2019 touring schedule.

Ozzy was a guest on the CBS show The Talk, appearing with his wife and manager Sharon and daughter Kelly.

Asked what it’s been like living in quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ozzy says: “It’s been good actually because I’ve been recovering from the surgery I had last year. I’ve never been at home this long in my whole career.

“I’ve had the chance to see my wife’s side of the fence more than me being on the road. It’s had its moment though, I must confess.”

Sharon adds: “Yeah, that’s when I go up to an empty room and just scream and then come down again!”

Asked how his health is, Ozzy replies: “I’m getting better – it’s a slow process, but I’m getting there slowly but surely.

Ozzy was due to kick off his rescheduled No More Tours 2 shows in Atlanta last month, but the dates were postponed to allow the singer to seek medical treatment in Switzerland in light of his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

However, his trip was put on hold due to the pandemic – but he's due to return to the stage later this year, with dates across the UK and Europe set to kick off in Newcastle on October 23 in support of his new studio album Ordinary Man.