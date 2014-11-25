Overkill, Ensiferum and Belphegor for Bloodstock 2015

'Tis the season for festival announcements – fah lah lah lah lah... And Bloodstock is no exception with this hat trick of heavy metal.

Making their way to the main stage are the legendary thrashers Overkill. Any ‘80s metaller worth their denim jacket should be pumped for this one! Speaking about their appearance, frontman Bobby Ellsworth says: “We are loading the big guns and setting sail for the UK this summer! Be warned – the island is in danger, it’s a White Devil Army! Let’s make Bloodstock 2015 a bloodbath!”

At the other end of the metal spectrum are folky Finns Ensiferum who will have recently released their upcoming One Man Army album – so expect a mix of old and new melodic folk metal (with a bit of death thrown in for good measure).

And finally the blackened deathers (and former Subterranea cover stars) Belphegor will be returning the Bloodstock next year for a special main stage performance. Frontman Helmuth Lehner says Belphegor will “bring you the most intense ritual possible” – which we’ll be front row for.

Already announced for Bloodstock are headliners Within Temptation and Rob Zombie, plus Cannibal Corpse, Opeth, Ihsahn, Sepultura, Orange Goblin, Death TA, Nuclear Assault, 1349, Dark Angel and Armored Saint. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.