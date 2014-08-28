Orange Goblin stop by on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

It's payday, guys! Let's all go into town and buy feathers for our hats! No? Fine. Stay at home and listen to this instead – it's much better.

We’ve got a killer show for you tonight as not only do the Orange Goblin dudes join us on air but we’re spinning some of our favourites from Hellion – the band Ronnie James motherfuckin’ Dio once took under his wing.

Plus, there’s a load of music from Trouble, Machine Head, Judas Priest, In Flames, Radkey, Crobot, Monster Truck and Opeth.

We’ll also be talking about the glorious year of 1984. Why was it so good? Well it gave us some of the greatest films known to man – Gremlins, Karate Kid, Temple Of Doom and Terminator to name a few. And this got us thinking…

What one film have you seen this year that you think will still be talked about in 30 years time?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.