Opeth bring on the Rains

Opeth have released a stream of Eternal Rains Will Come, the opening track from 11th studio album Pale Communion.
It’s set for launch on August 25 after its original shelf date was pushed back when “several circumstances prevents the band from delivering” on time.
TeamRock previously premiered Cusp Of Eternity from the album, which is_ _available for pre-order now. Mikael Akerfeldt and co – cover stars of the current edition of Metal Hammer – return to the UK in October:
Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy
Oct 11: London Roundhouse
Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 14: Glasgow O2 ABC
Oct 15: Manchester Academy
Oct 16: Birmingham Institute
Tracklist
Eternal Rains Will Come
Cusp of Eternity
Moon Above, Sun Below
Elysian Woes
Goblin
River
Voice of Treason
Faith in Others