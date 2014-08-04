Opeth bring on the Rains

Opeth have released a stream of Eternal Rains Will Come, the opening track from 11th studio album Pale Communion.

It’s set for launch on August 25 after its original shelf date was pushed back when “several circumstances prevents the band from delivering” on time.

TeamRock previously premiered Cusp Of Eternity from the album, which is_ _available for pre-order now. Mikael Akerfeldt and co – cover stars of the current edition of Metal Hammer – return to the UK in October:

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 11: London Roundhouse

Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 15: Manchester Academy

Oct 16: Birmingham Institute

Tracklist