Opeth are headlining Bloodstock 2024 - and you can help pick their setlist

Swedish prog metallers Opeth have been announced as the final headline act for next year's Bloodstock Festival, which takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire from August 8-11. It will be the band's only UK live appearance for 2024, and the set will be chosen by Opeth fans via voting.

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have also been added to the bill, playing the Ronnie James Dio main stage on Sunday. Metallica hardcore heroes Hatebreed, Brazillian thrashers Nervosa, death metallers Crypta, power metal favourites Beast In Black and Bay Area thrash veterans Forbidden have all also been announced for next year's event.

"So… back to Bloodstock 2024 for us, it appears," says Opeth frontman Mikael Akerfeldt. "I don’t remember how many times we’ve played the festival, but we do have fond memories from there. 'Filling in' for Heaven and Hell when RJD had passed is one. Fuck! Can’t remember a more emotional event on stage for us, to be honest. Anyhoooo, we’ll be there ‘rocking’ and ‘rolling’ in our own way, playing songs that you’ve chosen (apparently).

"Please be gentle," he continues. "Right now I feel pretty far from being a rocker, as I’m writing this sat in my (favourite) greasy sweatpants, and my hair is greasier than ever. I’m working, you see... But I promise I’ll have a look in the mirror before we hit the stage. The band will be tight (that’s also a promise). I’ll sing OK (semi-promise). You’ll recognise the songs (I really have no idea, but you picked them!) and, we’ll be IN. THE. ZONE! All in all, providing the weather’s nice and the beer is cold, the possibilities for a magical night are rather decent. Wouldn’t you say? Hope to see (and hear) you there.”

Previously announced headliners are Viking metallers Amon Amarth and British metalcore mainstays Architects, and the bill also features the likes of Green Lung, Night Flight Orchestra, Igorrr, Septic Flesh, Korpiklaani and more.

There are less than 10% remaining of the standard Early Bird weekend tickets, priced at £165 (+ bkg fee). Once the discounted Early Bird allocation has gone, standard weekend tickets will increase in price to £185.

Get tickets.