On the 16th anniversary of his murder, watch Dimebag jam Thin Lizzy, Metallica and Led Zep covers with Vinnie Paul

When the members of Pantera walked off stage at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan on August 26, 2001 none of them knew they had just played their final show together. The Texan band had a European tour booked for the following month, and were in Dublin on September 11, 2001 to launch the tour when events in New York threw the world into turmoil. Phil Anselmo, Dimebag Darrell, Rex Brown and Vinnie Paul would never share a stage again... but three quarters of the band, minus Phil, would.

That occasion was December 31, 2001, when Vinnie Paul’s side band Gasoline played a rowdy New Year’s Eve show in Dallas, Texas. With Vinnie and his younger brother Dimebag joined by vocalist Thurber T Mingus and bassist Sean Time, Gasoline cranked out covers of Thin Lizzy’s Jailbreak and Metallica’s Seek And Destroy, before being joined onstage by Rex Brown and Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell for a thunderous version of Pantera’s Walk. The party concluded with the three Pantera members jamming on Led Zeppelin’s Moby Dick, the final song the trio would play together.

On December 8, 2004, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage in Columbus, Ohio, during a performance by his post-Pantera band Damageplan.

Rest In Power Dime.