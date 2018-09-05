Ohhms release new song Shambles from their upcoming album Exist

Ohhms are premiering their new song Shambles exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming album Exist, due for release November 9 via Holy Roar Records.

Speaking to Hammer about the new song, vocalist Paul Waller describes its ties to veganism and a militant attitude.

"When I was younger I found militant straight-edge guys and gals just the worst people to converse with," says Paul. "All they would talk about is how straight edge they were and how they despise people smoking and drinking in front of them. 15 years on and now it's militant vegans that always give me terminal earache. I get it, already!

"It’s only been in the last five years that I have stopped eating meat myself, so who am I to judge anyone else? I’m happy with the way in which I live my life and if you are happy with the way in which you live yours, then that’s ace right? Shambles is my story and mine alone; it’s why I chose to no longer eat meat and why I refuse to judge others that do."

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Paul revealed that the topics of "animal testing, veganism, industrial farming and animal liberation," all feature within Exist's lyrics.