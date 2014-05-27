Offspring's Holland sued over plane payments

The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland is being sued by aircraft manufacturer Cessna over late payments, it's been reported.

TMZ report the firm is chasing him for $782,000 – or they want another two planes confiscated to cover his debt.

Holland is said to have cut a credit deal with Cessna in 2007, but later struggled to keep handing over the cash. They allowed him to sell the vehicle and gave him until 2017 to settle up, but say he hasn’t given them any money in over a year.

As a result they’ve filed a lawsuit demanding that he covers his debts – or let them take the other plans from his possession.

The Offspring play the Download festival at Donington next month as part of a European tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of breakthrough album Smash. They’ll continue the party across the US alongside Bad Religion and Pennywise, kicking off on July 7 in California and ending on September 12 in Chicago.