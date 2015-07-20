Offspring album ‘taking forever’

Offspring guitarist Noodles it’s “taking forever” to record their 10th album.

The veteran outfit released their single Coming For You in January, while work on a follow-up to 2012’s Days Go By was delayed due to an overhaul of their recording studio.

They’ve also been busy with a six-month road trip in April.

Noodles tells the Aspen Times: “We want to do a record – that’s the plan. But it’s taking forever.

“We released this song because we felt good about it immediately. We were like, ‘If we wait on this it might be another year, year-and-a-half. Why don’t we just put it out and see what happens?‘”

The Offspring expect to finally release the full-length work next year. They complete a US tour this month then return to Europe, with two UK dates in August.