“The whole movie totally disturbs me!” Oceans Of Slumber’s Cammie Beverly names her favourite horror film – and it’s a controversial one

Oceans Of Slumber vocalist Cammie Beverly names her favourite horror flick in the new issue of Metal Hammer.

When asked by Hammer’s Emily Swingle what her top scary movie is, Beverly chooses Mother!, the allegorical piece directed by Darren Aronofsky and released to a polarised reception in 2017.

“I love Mother!,” Beverly declares. “The whole movie totally disturbs me. I saw the director explain it’s about his own mother, about the struggles of being a woman and everything depleting you. It’s so fucked up.”

The singer continues: “I think about it constantly – that movie is my ‘Roman Empire’.”

Mother! – which stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer – is a psychological horror about a husband and wife who welcome another couple into their home, only to experience strange things afterwards. Its abstract story, inspired by the Bible and with themes of environmentalism, split opinion. The film received both cheers and boos after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It also underperformed at the box office, grossing only $44 million against a $30 million production budget.

Oceans Of Slumber released their new album, Where Gods Fear To Speak, on September 13 via Season Of Mist. The followup to 2022’s Starlight And Ash is a concept album inspired by religion and science-fiction.

Beverly explains the narrative to Hammer, saying, “It’s set in a dystopian future ruled by a religious mantra, but the album follows the story of someone who revolts, rebelling against blind faith. Where Gods Fear To Speak isn’t a literal place, it’s more of a philosophical question – because when you see people suffering, is God there?”

Hammer’s Adam Brennan reviewed Where Gods Fear To Speak and gave it a glowing four stars. He called the album “a vengeful prog metal monster that needs to be heard”.

