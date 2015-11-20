Obscura reveal Akroasis clip

Obscura have released a video for Akroasis.

It’s the title track from their upcoming fourth album, out on February 5 via Relapse Records.

It’ll be the German outfit’s first studio release since 2011’s Omnivium and features guitarist Tom Geldschlager, who left the band during recording sessions in July this year. He’s been replaced in the lineup by Rafael Trujillo.

Frontman Steffen Kummerer said: “With Akroasis, we produced our grand opus featuring eight songs of fluent arrangements, odd time signatures never heard before in metal, and the most high end production in the history of the band.

“Without question Akroasis is the heaviest, most complex record we have made to date. We cannot wait to perform live again and bring this excellent music to stages around the globe.”

Akroasis is available for pre-order.

Akroasis tracklist