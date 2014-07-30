Obituary mourn theft of set backdrop

Florida death metal veterans Obituary have revealed the backdrop used for their gigs has been stolen.

The band played at Holland’s Stonehenge Festival last weekend and as they were packing up their gear, the backdrop featuring the band’s logo went missing.

A statement on the group’s Facebook page says: “On Saturday, at the Stonehenge Festival in Steenwijk, Holland, someone stole our backdrop while we were packing up our equipment. If you know who has it or think you might know anything about this, please help us get it back.

“We can’t describe how important it is to us and it really sucks for the band and the fans to se Obituary without it hanging. We are offering a reward to the person who helps us get it back. Email us at fans@obituary.cc”

The band are set to release their ninth studio album, Inked In Blood, in October. Recording was completed earlier this year after the group launched a successful crowdfunding drive via Kickstarter. The band were looking for $10,000 to help fund production of the album and went on to raise $60,669.

Obituary are currently in the middle of a European tour, which includes an appearance at Bloodstock on Aug 10.