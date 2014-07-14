Sorum takes aim at pro-hunt Ted

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum has branded Ted Nugent a “sick individual”.

Sorum’s outburst was in reference to a picture of rocker Nugent holding the carcass of an animal killed in a hunt. In the photo, Nugent is seen smiling alongside a young boy and holding a dead groundhog and a crossbow.

Sorum tweeted: “Hey @tednugent u are a sick individual, u are smiling too much for killing this animal. Something wrong w u, poor kid.”

Nugent is known for his pro-hunting stance and has been outspoken about animal rights activists, saying in an interview with PennLive this year that they must be under “the influence of mind-altering chemicals to think the animals that feed us have the same right as you and me.”

Sorum takes an active role in highlighting animal rights issues. Last month he wrote an open letter urging musicians to support the US government’s plan to minimise America’s involvement in elephant poaching.

The offending picture was originally posted on Nugent’s Facebook page. Nugent has not replied to Sorum’s tweet.