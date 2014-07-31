Nugent: Obama hates me, you and freedom

Ted Nugent has launched another tirade on Barack Obama – saying the US President "hates freedom."

Onstage at a gig in Wisconsin, the controversial rocker tells the audience he is “the number one man that the President of the United States hates more than anybody.”

In the footage which can be seen below, Nugent adds: “You know, I really didn’t do anything. I just get up in the morning and try to be the best that I can be. I put my heart and soul into being the most productive American that I can be, and the President hates that.

“You know why he hates me? Because he hates you. He hates hunting, he hates guns, he hates freedom. He hates people with an attitude. So fuck him.”

Nugent, 65, was forced to apologise for calling the president a “subhuman mongrel” earlier this year. He has come under fire for his pro-hunting views and for posting a string of pictures online of him with animals he has apparently shot and killed.

On the back of his outbursts, Nugent has seen a number of gigs cancelled after venue owners took exception to his views.

Ted Nugent takes on Obama