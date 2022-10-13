Nova Twins, Cassyette, Lynks to play 'Anti-Prom' charity show in London

Nova Twins, Cassyette and Lynks have signed up to play a special Spotify-sponsored Misfits 2.0 'Anti-Prom' show in London next week.

They will join nu gen newcomers GIRLI and Iozeak at the show, which will take play on October 26 at London’s One Marylebone. Tickets, priced just £5, are on sale now (opens in new tab). The event is 18+ and ID will be required.

Attendees are encouraged to "dress to impress in your finest anti-prom look" and there will be prom photos and prizes for the best misfits aesthetic on the night as well as the crowning of the Anti-Prom Royalty selected by the Anti-Prom Committee. The organisers say "no normies allowed".

All proceeds from the gig are being donated to Youth Music, a charity committed to offering music-making opportunities to young people across the UK.

Nova Twins are also lined-up to play the rescheduled Mercury Music Prize awards on October 18: the original event was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The awards will be broadcast on October 18 at 9pm on BBC Four & iPlayer in the UK. Little Simz, Wet Leg, Yard Act, Joy Crookes, and Self Esteem are among the other nominated artists who will perform on the night.