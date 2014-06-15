Nothing too dirty for Steel Panther (well, almost)

Steel Panther frontman Michael Starr says there's no limit to the dirty lyrics they'll tackle – except one line suggested by bassist Lexxi Foxx.

He won’t reveal the words in question, but answering a series of queries from the TeamRock audience, he says: “There was one that Lexxi came up with and I thought that was a little too.. it was something Steel Panther didn’t need to sing about.

“But for the most part I don’t think there’s any limits to Steel Panther’s creativity levels of dirtiness.”

And the singer is pleased to offer a piece of “good news,” saying: “Rap is dead. Think about it – what was the last rap song you heard on the radio? Who is the last new rap artist you heard?”

Drummer Stix Zadina looks at it a different way: “I’m thinking of it like this – metal is alive.”

Steel Panther present the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in London tomorrow night, after playing the Download main stage today. Then they’ll return to the UK in March next year alongside Skindred.

Meanwhile, Swedish singer Mia Klose has reported Steel Panther’s offstage personas are vastly different from their onstage and in-camera ones.

She supported the band across the UK earlier this year, and says of the experience: “They are super-nice and their crew are really lovely. They took good care of us and we had the time of our life. It was everything we could have expected.”

Steel Panther and Skindred UK tour 2015

Mar 06: Manchester O2 Apollo

Mar 09: Glasgow O2 Academy

Mar 12: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 14: London Wembley SSE Arena

