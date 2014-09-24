Nothing More take aim at big business

Nothing More have released a video for their track Mr MTV.

It’s lifted from their self-titled debut recording which launched in May this year.

The track focuses on consumer consumption and the big business driving it – a subject frontman Jonny Hawkins previously tackled, saying people can be easily taken it with what they see on TV.

He told Hard Rock Haven: “It’s about how a lot of us can be fooled by people who are well spoken or charismatic on television – they tell us their version of what’s going on.

“It’s like with the media – if enough people tell us something, it’s natural for us to believe it, regardless whether it’s true or not. People behind whatever the message is have incentives – they are invested getting that message out.”

The band are currently on the road in the US with Five Finger Death Punch, Volbeat and Hellyeah. They come to the UK supporting The Pretty Reckless for eight dates in November along with Heaven’s Basement.

Nov 17: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 18: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 19: Manchester O2 Academy

Nov 20: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 22: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 24: Birmingham The Institute

Nov 26: London O2 Brixton Academy