Northlane announce UK and European tour

Northlane have announced a UK and European tour which will take place later this year.

The Australian outfit have lined up the shows in support of their fourth studio album Mesmer, which arrived back in March via UNFD.

The dates will get under way on November 23 at Hamburg’s Markthalle and wrap up with a set at Petit Bain in Paris on December 16.

Support will come from Erra, Invent, Animate and Ocean Grove.

Guitarist Josh Smith says: “We recently spent a month burning laps around the mainland and UK for the summer festival season, playing some of our biggest stages and wildest side shows to date.

“Now you’re all warmed up, we are bringing Mesmer to the citizens of Europe and the UK with our sickest show we’ve had here to date. We can’t wait, and you can’t miss it.”

Find a full list of Northlane’s tour dates below.

Nov 23: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 24: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Nov 25: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 26: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 27: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Nov 28: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 29: Leeds Stylus, UK

Nov 30: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Dec 01: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Dec 03: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Dec 04: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Dec 06: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Dec 07: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Dec 08: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Dec 09: Nurnberg Z-Bau, Germany

Dec 10: Vienna Flex, Austria

Dec 12: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Dec 13: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 14: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Dec 15: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Dec 16: Paris Petit Bain, France

