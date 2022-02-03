Nominations for 2022 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame announced, literally no one cares

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has announced its 2022 induction nominees, 17 bands and artists from across the musical spectrum, from country (Dolly Parton) to Afro-beat (Fela Kuti), New Wave (Devo) to Pop (Duran Duran, Eurhythmics), punk rock (MC5, New York Dolls) to hip-hop (A Tribe Called Quest, Eminem). Naturally, there are also a couple of longlist nominees from the worlds of heavy metal and alt.rock, with Judas Priest (for the third time) and Rage Against The Machine (for the second time) getting the nod from the RRHOF committee.

"This year's ballot recognises a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture", says RRHOF chairman John Sykes, not to be confused with former Whitesnake / Thin Lizzy/ Blue Murder guitarist John Sykes. "Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

In tandem with the announcement of the nominees, comes the news that the online Fan Vote on which artists should be inducted, is now open, and shall remain so until April 29, at which point the votes will be tallied, and trotted out to much fanfare.

At this point, it has become traditional for rock/metal websites to poke rock/metal fans into a state of mild indignation about the fact that their favourites artists have been excluded from the nominations, but frankly, in the real world, no-one truly gives even the tiniest sliver of a fuck, do they? Motörhead haven’t been inducted? Iron Maiden haven’t been inducted? Priest are going to be overlooked for a third time?



No. One. Cares.

Over the next three months, someone will ask Rob Halford if he thinks Priest should be inducted, and Rob Halford will say it’d be nice, wouldn’t it, a nice night out for everyone and their families. Someone will also ask KK Downing if he'll play with Priest if they're inducted, and he'll say that, well, it'd be what the fans want to see, but whether it’s what Judas Priest and their management will want to see, is a whole other question. At some point, rendering KK’s answer redundant, it'll be announced that Priest aren’t being inducted, but Dolly Parton is, and then some bored people will type out some swear words on social media platforms, asking why the hell Dolly Parton, with her 26 number one songs on the Billboard country charts, is getting in and not Dying Fetus?



And then the sun will set and the sun will rise and everyone will carry on not giving a fuck.