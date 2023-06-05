Noel Gallagher once again slams The 1975, calls them naughty words and says they're "certainly not rock"

Noel Gallagher is not a fan of The 1975. Of course, this isn't new information, with the singer-songwriter labelling Matty Healy a "slack-jawed f***wit” just last month, following the frontman's demand that Gallagher and his brother "grow up", settle their feud and reform Oasis.

Despite already airing his aggrievances towards Healy and suggesting that his "shit" band split up, Gallagher has once more reiterated his less-than-positive sentiments towards the group in a new interview with NME.

While again noting that he thinks the 1975 are "shit", the former bandleader additionally laments over how they're not "rock", despite having won various awards in that category at various music events.

During the conversation, Gallagher is questioned about the “amount of artists [he] inspired to pick up a guitar back in the ‘90s and ‘00s” as well as the influence he has had on more modern bands.

After sharing admiration for bands such as Kasabian and Young Fathers, he goes on to say: "Oasis’ influence, I think, was for people to fucking start a band in the first place. I do meet loads of guys who say that and that’s great. There are a lot of them around, it’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some fucking shit.

"I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, 'Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit? They were both going, 'Oh no, this is fucking shit'. The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is . . . I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it."

