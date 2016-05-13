No Sinner stream Old Habits Die Hard in full

No Sinner are streaming their album Old Habits Die Hard in its entirety with TeamRock.

The group’s follow-up to 2014 debut Boo Hoo Hoo is released on May 20 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group and can be heard in full below.

Singer Colleen Rennison says:“ It’s definitely a departure from Boo Hoo Hoo.

“It’s been the meat and potatoes of our live set for a long time and we’re really excited to show everybody what we’ve been doing and who we really are.

“The songs on Boo Hoo Hoo were mostly written on a kitchen floor with an acoustic guitar, and what you’ll get on this album is the sound of a full band.”

No Sinner released a track-by-track guide to the album this week.

No Sinner Old Habits Die Hard tracklist

All Woman Leadfoot Tryin Saturday Night Hollow Get It Up Friend Of Mine Fading Away When The Bell Rings Lines On The Highway One More Time Mandy Lyn

New video from Canadian rockers No Sinner