No Sinner stream Old Habits Die Hard in full

No Sinner are streaming their album Old Habits Die Hard in its entirety with TeamRock.
The group’s follow-up to 2014 debut Boo Hoo Hoo is released on May 20 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group and can be heard in full below.
Singer Colleen Rennison says:“ It’s definitely a departure from Boo Hoo Hoo.
“It’s been the meat and potatoes of our live set for a long time and we’re really excited to show everybody what we’ve been doing and who we really are.
“The songs on Boo Hoo Hoo were mostly written on a kitchen floor with an acoustic guitar, and what you’ll get on this album is the sound of a full band.”
No Sinner released a track-by-track guide to the album this week.
No Sinner Old Habits Die Hard tracklist
- All Woman
- Leadfoot
- Tryin
- Saturday Night
- Hollow
- Get It Up
- Friend Of Mine
- Fading Away
- When The Bell Rings
- Lines On The Highway
- One More Time
- Mandy Lyn