No Sinner stream Leadfoot

No Sinner have released a stream of their track Leadfoot exclusively with TeamRock.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album Old Habits Die Hard, released on May 20 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

Singer Colleen Rennison says of the track: “Leadfoot, I’ve always described as a barn-burner of a song. It’s about finding another black sheep and going until you can’t go any more. It’s about destruction, freedom. Sometimes those things go hand in hand.”

The band previously streamed All Woman and released a lyric video for Hollow. Both tracks feature on the new album.

No Sinner have two upcoming Canadian shows planned. They’ll play The Cobalt, Vancouver, on May 20 and The Almanac, Edmonton, on June 3.

No Sinner Old Habits Die Hard tracklist