No-Man return with two-track Love You To Bits

No-Man, the collaboration between Steven Wilson and Tim Bowness, will release their new album, Love You To Bits, throughCaroline International on November 22.

The new album, the babnd's first for 11 years, centres around two 20-minute long connected pieces of music that incorporate electronica, ambient, pop and fusion in the band's most diverse release to date. You can hear a montage of the new music below.

The album features several special guests including Steven Wilson keyboard player Adam Holzman, Producers drummer Ash Soan, guitarist David Kolladr (who has worked with King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelloto and the Dave Desmond Brass Quintet.

Love You To Bits will be released in 12" vinyl, CD and download.