“If it brings back memories and feelings for people, that’s the magic of music.” Watch ex-Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic perform the grunge gods' debut single Love Buzz in Kurt Cobain’s hometown

Krist Novoselic’s new band The Bona Fide Band rocked Aberdeen, Washington on June 21

Krist Novoselic's new band, The Bona Fide Band, played their first shows last week, and the bassist evoked memories of his previous band by performing a cover of Love Buzz, a song previously covered, and released by, Nirvana.

The new group - in which Novoselic is joined by ex-Screaming Trees drummer Mark Pickerel, vocalists Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson (both members of grunge supergroup 3rd Secret), and guitarist Kathy Moore, leader of Seattle Washington's The Kathy Moore Super Power Trio - made their live debut on June 20 at at Easy Street Records in Seattle, and followed this up by playing in Aberdeen, Washington, on June 21, as part of the town's Make Music Day celebrations. Aberdeen is globally famous as the birthplace of Nirvana, and the former hometown of Novoselic and Kurt Cobain.

While the quintet's set on June 21 largely consisted of songs by 3rd Secret and Novoselic's Giants in the Trees, they also made room in their setlist for a cover of Dutch pysch-rock band Shocking Blue's single Love Buzz, covered by Nirvana and released in 1988 as their debut single on Sub Pop.

Watch footage of the performance below:

According to Billboard, Novoselic formed The Bona Fide Band in an effort to raise awareness for his new political party, The Cascade Party.

The bassist told Seattle's KOMO News, that in order to establish the Cascade Party as a bona fide political party, he needs to host conventions, and secure 1,000 valid signatures, which is where the Bona Fide Band’s live appearances come in.

“There’s not going to be hardly any speeches from the stage,” Novoselic told KOMO. "Basically, please sign the petition if you want to see a new party in Washington State."

Speaking of his hopes for the gigs, the bassist added, “If it brings back memories and feelings for people, that’s the magic of music.” 

