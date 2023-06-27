Soundgarden/Nirvana/Pearl Jam supergroup 3rd Secret release their second album The 2nd 3rd Secret without telling anyone: hear it here

Grunge supergroup 3rd Secret have released their second album, The 2nd 3rd Secret, without even bothering to post about it on social media.

The group - which features guitarists Kim Thayil (Soundgarden) and Bubba Dupree (Void), bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) and drummer Matt Camreon (Soundgarden/Pearl Jam) with vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, released their self-titled debut album on April 9 last year. The group's new album, The 2nd 3rd Secret, appeared on streaming services to zero fanfare on June 22.

The album tracklist is:

1. Reckless Room

2. Her Disease

3. State Of Mind

4. Climb Abord

5. So Close

6. Queens

7. Ditch

8. Awaken Ye Sleeper

9. Gift From Above

10. Let It Burn

Listen to the album below:

While this is a nice little bonus for fans of all the bands involved, Soundgarden fans are still eagerly awaiting the issue of seven unreleased tracks which Chris Cornell recorded in the months prior to his death. The songs, recorded at the late frontman's home studio in Florida in 2017, had been at the centre of a legal battle between Soundgarden and Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, but it was revealed in April that they are to see the light of day after an agreement was reached.

“Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution,” read the statement announcing the news. “The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on.

"The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honour and build upon Soundgarden’s incredible legacy as well as Chris’s indelible mark on music history – as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time."

No release date has yet been set for the recordings.