Nils Lofgren details UK tour

Nils Lofgren has announced a 16-date UK tour in January next year.

The guitarist released his 10-disc retrospective titled Face The Music earlier this year – now he’ll hit the road to promote it. And he’s been so touched by the reaction to the release of the career-spanning collection by fans, he’s issued a statement on his website thanking them.

He says: “Amy and I continue to be grateful for the many kind comments, observations and insights on the entire box set from all of you.

“Realising so many of you have noticed the detail and care that went into every aspect; the story, the music, the photos, the concept and packaging; this means so very much to us and everyone involved. Thanks for your keen eyes and ears and spreading the word for us. Hopefully, more listeners will continue to become aware of this work.”

His wife Amy produced a promo for the track You In My Arms from the collection. View it below.

Jan 08: Milton Keynes The Stables

Jan 09: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Jan 10: Cheltenham Town Hall

Jan 11: Bristol St George’s

Jan 13: Guilford G Live

Jan 14: London Cadogan Hall

Jan 15: London Union Chapel

Jan 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Jan 18: Kent Assembly Hall Theatre

Jan 19: Birmingham Town Hall

Jan 20: Hampshire Anvil Arts

Jan 22: Leeds City Variety Music Hall

Jan 23: Gateshead Sage

Jan 24: Glasgow City Hall

Jan 25: Salford The Lowry

Jan 26: Hertfordshire The Alban Arena