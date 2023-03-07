Nikki Sixx suggests that Mötley Crüe have another eight years touring to go

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx gas suggested that the band may still be playing by the time their 50th anniversary rolls round. In a conversation with A Radio Rock, a Brazilian radio station based in São Paulo, Sixx addressed the future of the band, who formed in early 1981.

"Me and Tommy [Lee] and Vince [Neil] had this conversation," says Sixx. "I said, 'what are you guys doing for the next eight years?' And everybody's laughing, you know. I said 'why don't we just keep going? Let's just take it to 50!'

"So this isn't a final tour," he adds. "Is that what it looks like? I have no idea. I'm just telling you, you have the band saying 'we're having a blast, why stop?'"

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sixx speaks of his affection for Def Leppard, as the bands continue their Stadium Tour, which resumed last month with a run of shows in central and south America.

"We've known each other for 35 years and always had a really good time together," says Sixx. "But but doing a full show together, designing every element of the lights, how the stage works, sharing different parts of the show and working on the timing and the intros and the outros... it's just been phenomenal."

The next date on the tour is at the Couto Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, on March 9. Full dates below.

