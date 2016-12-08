Nikki Sixx says Motley Crue won't rush their biopic The Dirt

Nikki Sixx says they won’t rush the forthcoming Motley Crue biopic, The Dirt.

It was originally slated for release in summer 2016, with Jackass director Jeff Tremaine reported to be at the helm. But the bassist says production is still being negotiated – and reminds fans that NWA box-office hit Straight Outta Compton was 11 years in the making.

He tells Sirius XM: “It’s now being moved around. Some different companies are really interested.

“It’s beyond being in development. We’re changing partners. I know that Straight Outta Compton took over 11 years to put together. It’s a slow-moving process.”

Sixx continues: “I don’t wanna really be involved in something that’s just piece-mealed together just to say, ‘We did it!’ You know, one of those VH1 rock movies you see like on Meat Loaf. It’s not what we wanted.

“We think that the story’s actually more important than, actually, the band. It’s a really interesting story. It’s not really just about girls pulling their pants down in the bathroom and us snorting blow off their asses – there’s a bigger story to it.

“You’re gonna get less of that. You’re gonna see that – because that happened – but there’s a really beautiful story about a gang that climbed the mountain together and pulled each other up to the top of the mountain when everybody else didn’t believe in them – and then imploded at the top.”

Sixx recently reported that he and Sixx AM bandmates DJ Ashba and James Michael are “constantly evolving” and stated that there’s no “shelf life on creativity.” The trio recently launched their new album Prayers For The Blessed, Vol.2.

