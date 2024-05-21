Nightwish unveil epic new eight-and-a-half minute single Perfume Of The Timeless

Swedish symphonic rockers Nightwish have shared their eagerly awaited new single Perfume Of The Timeless. You can watch new video for the single below and suffice to say it is unlikely to disappoint fans.

The track is the first new Nightwish music for four years, and is the first to be taken from the band's upcoming album Yesterwynde, which will be released through Nuclear Blast records on September 20.

Eight and a half minutes of sweepingly orchestrated and epic prog metal grandeur, with an accompanying evolutionary-themed video, Perfume Of The Timless builds slowly as keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen explained earlier this month, it takes almost three and a half minutes for a recognisable chorus to kick in, and when it does, accompanied by a mix of strings and guitar riffs, it adds to the epic feel of the new song. Musically it's very much in keeping with where the band went with 2020's Human :||: Nature.

”You are the result of an unbroken chain of millions of ancestors and their loves," Holopainen explains of the ideas behind the new song. "Perfume Of The Timeless reminds us all of this amazing fact. And if you’re not amazed, listen to it again, because it’s important."

It almost certainly acts as a pointer for the conceptual ideas behind that will be behind Yesterwynde, which has now opened for pre-orders, and will be available in a number of different vinyl variants, as a jewelcase, digipak, earbook and as part of a deluxe vinyl boxset.

Pre-order Yesterwynde.