Nightwish trail Endless Forms tour edition

Nightwish have released a trailer for the Tour Edition of latest album Endless Forms Most Beautiful.

It’s released on October 30 via Nuclear Blast and contains the original record plus a DVD with two previously unseen live tracks, official videos, photo gallery, the full series of making-of mini-documentaries and additional items.

The limited-edition set won’t be reprinted after the first run has sold out. It’s available for pre-order now. Nightwish are currently touring South America and return to Europe in November, with a London show on December 19.