Nightwish stream Shuddering track

Nightwish have streamed their track Shudder Before The Beautiful, featuring a spoken introduction by Richard Dawkins.

Hear it now via Finnish newspaper site Helsingin Sanomat.

Atheist professor Dawkins provided guest vocals for the band’s upcoming album Endless Forms Most Beautiful after mainman Tuomas Holopainen became inspired by Charles Darwin’s writings on evolution – the album title is a Darwin quote.

Bassist and vocalist Marco Hietala last month praised frontwoman Floor Jansen’s work ethic after she attended studio sessions from the first day.

The follow-up to 2011’s Imaginaerum is released on March 30 via Nuclear Blast. Nightwish play London’s Wembley Arena on December 19 as part of a European tour.

