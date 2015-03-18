Nightwish left in tears by song about parents

Nightwish mainman Tuomas Holopainen has admitted the band were reduced to tears while recording a tracks for their eighth album.

He’s explained why working on Our Decades In The Sun, the fifth song on Endless Forms Most Beautiful, proved to be an emotional experience.

Holopainen tells SpazioRock: “It’s a tribute to all of our parents. Maybe the most difficult song to put together because it’s so delicate, so intimate.

“The subject of the lyrics is so important to all of us. So there were quite a bit of tears shed while rehearsing and recording it – but it ended up being one of the highlights of the album.”

He adds of the track Alpenglow: “It’s the ultimate Nightwish song – it has all the elements that Nightwish has always been about. It’s a nice little interlude within the album.”

Endless Forms Most Beautiful is released on March 30 via Nuclear Blast. In February, they issued Elan as the first single from the record. Nightwish play London’s Wembley Arena on December 19 as part of a European tour.

