Night Ranger confirmed for headline slot at HRH AOR 3

After years of negotiation, San Francisco rockers Night Ranger have been confirmed as headliners for HRH AOR 3, which takes place in North Wales next year.

The band, famed for their hits Sister Christian and Sentimental Street, released a new album, High Road, yesterday.

They join a number of bands already announced, including FM, Dare, The Poodles, Starz, VEGA, Eclipse, Casablanca, Crazy Lixx, Psycho Kiss and Tainted Nation.

Tickets for the residential festival, which takes place at Hafan y Mor, Pwllheli, North Wales on March 12-15th 2015, are on sale now. At the time of writing, just 81 rooms remain.