Nickelback open up about ‘exhausting’ road trips

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroger says life on the road is hard work but it’s still something he loves to do.

He tells Sweden’s Radio Nova: “It’s exhausting, but there’s nothing like it. People think it’s easy and one big luxury event, but it’s a lot of hard work.

“It’s like camping. You’ve got a nice tour bus, so it’s glamorous camping, but it’s hard travelling all the time. It’s a lot of work, and you really have to get used to it. You’ve really got to love it.

“If you’re a homebody and like being in your own bed every night, seeing your dog and having your favourite food, this is not the job for you.”

He continues: “I’ve seen a lot of people who’ve tried that I knew were going to struggle with it – bands that I’ve produced, and bands I’ve signed. You’re looking at him, going, ‘You’re not going to last six months.’”

Kroeger says he was bitten by the touring bug during the group’s early days when they travelled across the US.

He adds: “I remember after a show when we were in the bus. I had a beer in my hand and I looked at our tour manager and said, ‘I could definitely do this for the rest of my life.’”

Nickelback return to the UK in November for a run of eight dates supporting 2014’s No Fixed Address. They’ll be supported by Monster Truck:

Nov 13: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Nov 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 16: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Nov 17: Manchester Arena

Nov 19: Liverpool Echo Arena

Nov 21: Birmingham Genting Arena

Nov 22: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Nov 24: London Wembley Arena