Nickelback announce live album Nickelback: Live From Nashville

Nickelback have announced the release of their first live album. Nickelback: Live From Nashville was recorded at the 20,000-capacity Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, on August 1 last year on the band's Get Rollin' tour. The album will be released via BMG on November 15.

The news is accompanied by the first single from the album, a live version of San Quentin, originally released as the lead single from Nickelback's Get Rollin' album in November 2022.

"I met the San Quentin prison warden at a party," Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger told WRAT radio the same year. "And I couldn't believe how young he was. I was, like, 'There's just no way that you're the warden of San Quentin,' and everyone was, like, 'Yup. He is.'

"I'm speaking to this guy, but in my head all I could think about was, 'I’m gonna write a song called 'San Quentin'. That's it. And I stuck it in my notes in my phone. And then once the riff was down, I think I screamed out this line, 'Can somebody please keep me the hell out of San Quentin?’ And we just took it from there."

Nickelback: Live From Nashville includes covers of Flower Shops, originally recorded by country music singer-songwriter Ernest, and Steve Earle's Copperhead Road. Ernest makes a guest appearance on the former, with tour support acts Josh Ross and Brantley Gilbert appearing on the latter. Former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry shows up on Savin’ Me, and southern rocker Bailey Zimmerman guests on Rockstar. Full tracklist below.

Nickelback: Live from Nashville is available to pre-order now.

Nickelback have previously released a pair of live DVDs. 2002's Live at Home was filmed at the Skyreach Centre in Edmonton, Canada, the same year, and Live at Sturgis 2006 was shot at the famed motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Nickelback: Live From Nashville tracklist

San Quentin

Savin' Me (with Chris Daughtry)

Far Away

Animals

Someday

Worthy To Say

Figured You Out

Hero

Copperhead Road (with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross)

High Time

Flower Shops (with Ernest)

Photograph

Rockstar (with Bailey Zimmerman)

Those Days

Sold Out (with Hardy)

How You Remind Me

Gotta Be Somebody

Burn It to the Ground