Nickelback announce 38-city Get Rollin' tour across North America

Nickelback will get rolling across North America this summer in support of last year's Get Rollin' album.

The enduring Canadian arena rock superstars scored a Top 10 hit in the UK and in their homeland with their tenth album, which peaked at number 30 in the US, and their summer schedule mixes festival appearances with outdoors 'sheds' and arena shows.

The Get Rollin' 2023 tour will visit:

Jun 12: Quebec City Videotron Centre, CAN

Jun 14: Montreal Bell Centre, CAN

Jun 16: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jun 17: Bloomington Tailgate N' Tall Boys festival, IL

Jun 20: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, CAN

Jun 22: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, CAN

Jun 24: Edmonton Rogers Place, CAN

Jun 25: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, CAN

Jun 28: Vancouver Rogers Arena, CAN

Jun 30: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA



Jul 01: Ridgefield RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA

Jul 06: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 08: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 09: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 12: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Jul 14: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jul 15: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Jul 18: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Jul 20: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jul 22: Dallas Dos Equis Pavillion, TX

Jul 23: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion, TX

Jul 29: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 30: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheater, GA

Aug 01: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 03: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Aug 07: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 11: Oro-Medonte Boots and Hearts Festival, CAN

Aug 13: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theater, MI

Aug 16: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 18: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 19: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 22: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 24: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Aug 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 27: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 30: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY



Tickets for these shows will go on sale at 10am local time (opens in new tab) on January 27.



Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the JUNO Awards in March.